Mahakumbh visitors guide: When to visit, where to stay in Prayagraj | All FAQs answered

Kumbh Mela 2025: The 45-day-long Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in the sacred city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which marks the first Amrit Snan, over 1 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam today. The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

Mahakumbh 2025 is anticipated to draw over 45 crore participants, making it one of the largest gatherings in history. To ensure a smooth experience, security has been heightened, with comprehensive measures for crowd management, sanitation, and public safety meticulously implemented.

If you are planning to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, so here’s your ultimate guide to experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual gathering in Prayagraj.

When to visit Maha Kumbh?

People visiting the Kumbh Mela can choose to attend on any of the six auspicious bathing days, which are expected to attract massive crowds or opt for other days when the site is likely to be less crowded. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh told news agency PTI, "An estimated four-five crore devotees are expected during the period of Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan, from January 25 to January 30)."

The 45-day-long event, the world's largest religious gathering, comprises three major Amrit Snan days (holy baths), regarded as the most auspicious times for a holy dip, along with three additional bathing days.

Amrit Snan days

January 14: First Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti

January 29: Second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya

February 3: Third Shahi Snan on Basant Panchami

Other auspicious days for holy dip

February 12: Maghi Purnima

February 26: Maha Shivratri

How to reach Prayagraj

Many people do not know how to reach Prayagraj cheaply and easily. We are going to tell you how you can reach Prayagraj by train, air, or road and be a part of the Mahakumbh.

If you want to reach Prayagraj by air travel to participate in Maha Kumbh, then you can reach Prayagraj from any corner of the country. For this, you can reach Prayagraj by taking a flight from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, etc. For your information, let us tell you that Prayagraj (Allahabad) has its airport, but there are limited flights to this place from many cities. In such a situation, you can take a flight from any city in the country to Varanasi (about 120 km) and Lucknow (about 200 km) airports. After reaching Varanasi or Lucknow, you can reach Prayagraj by hiring a taxi or cab from the airport. However, going to Prayagraj by flight may cost more.

If you want to reach Prayagraj by train, you can get there by taking a train from any corner of the country. Reaching Prayagraj by train is considered easy and cheap too. Prayagraj city is well connected to all major cities in India via the Indian Railways network. There are eight Railway Stations in and around Prayagraj as listed below:

Prayagraj Junction (PYJ)

Prayagraj Rambagh (PRRB)

Prayagraj Sangam (PYG)

Prayag Junction (PRG)s 5

Naini Junction (NYN)​

Prayagraj Chheoki (PCOI)​

Phaphamau Junction (PFM)

Jhunsi (JI)

Subedarganj (SFG)

If you want to reach Prayagraj by road, you can reach it from any city in Uttar Pradesh. Prayagraj is connected to many big cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. Apart from this, Prayagraj can also be reached by road from Delhi.

Where to stay in Prayagraj?

Once the dates for visiting Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh 2025 are decided, the next important step is selecting suitable accommodation in the city, which is witnessing an ocean of crowd.

The Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority and the Uttar Pradesh State Government have made extensive plans to accommodate the anticipated 450 million devotees expected to visit Maha Kumbh 2025. Several temporary tent cities have been established near the Triveni Sangam, offering a range of options from premium tents and makeshift shelters to dormitories for pilgrims.

According to the official website of Kumbh, tent cities at the Maha Kumbh Mela provide comfortable accommodations near the Triveni Sangam, ranging from basic tents to luxurious setups with private amenities. Staying here offers tourists easy access to rituals, sacred baths, and spiritual events, along with the chance to immerse in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere and cultural diversity.

Additionally, the Union Ministry of Tourism's India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has created 80 luxury accommodations in Prayagraj's tent city. The IRCTC has also introduced luxury tents to cater to the massive influx of pilgrims and tourists.

The ITDC's tent city, known as Mahakumbh Gram, provides three premium accommodation categories: Deluxe, Super Deluxe, and Premium Suites, all bookable via ITDC's official Kumbh City website. These accommodations are equipped with modern facilities such as Wi-Fi and security, along with opportunities for yoga, meditation, cultural performances, traditional cooking sessions, Ayurvedic massages, and guided tours.

In addition to the tent cities, religious organisations and Akharas have set up their own camps, providing lodging for their followers and other devotees. Staying near the Triveni Sangam, whether in the tent cities or Akhara camps, is recommended for a convenient pilgrimage experience.

For those seeking alternatives, Prayagraj also offers a wide range of accommodations, from luxury hotels to budget-friendly lodges. Due to high demand, the Kumbh official website strongly advises securing bookings well in advance.

