Mahakumbh Amrit snan: Why Naga sadhus take holy dip first and not other devotees? Know reason

Kumbh Mela 2025: Millions of devotees gathered to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh. During this sacred event, sadhus from 13 akhadas will take the holy dip in the Sangam first, followed by the common people. The Amrit Snan is considered the main attraction of the Maha Kumbh Mela, where Naga Sadhus are given the first opportunity to bath. Let's explore the reasons behind this tradition.

This Akhara took first bath

The longstanding tradition has been followed again this year, with Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara being the first to take the sacred bath. Accordingly, at 6:15 am today, Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani took the Amrit Snan. Following this, other akharas, including Niranjani Akhara, Akhara Anand, Juna Akhara, Dashnam Aawahan Akhara, Panchagni Akhara, Panch Nirmohi, Panch Digambar, Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, Naya Udasin Akhara, Bada Udasin, and others are now participating in the Amrit Snan.

The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh holds significance because all the 13 'Akharas' of the Sanatan Dharma will be participating in it. The holy bath holds immense significance in the Maha Kumbh. Bathing on the day of the Amrit snan is believed to bring unique blessings and spiritual benefits. It is said to free individuals from all troubles and sins, paving the way for a purified and virtuous life.

Why do Nagas take holy dip first?

According to religious beliefs, when the gods and demons were battling to protect the Amrit Kalash that emerged during the Samudra Manthan, four drops of Amrit from the pot fell in four places (Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Nashik). This event led to the establishment of the Maha Kumbh Mela in these locations. Naga Sadhus, who are considered the followers of Lord Shiva, are believed to be the first to take the holy dip due to their intense penance and devotion to Lord Shiva. This tradition, where Naga Sadhus are given the first right to the Amrit Snan, has continued ever since, symbolising their deep spiritual energy and religious significance.

Another belief suggests that when Adi Shankaracharya formed a group of Naga Sadhus to protect the dharma, other saints invited the Naga Sadhus to take the first bath, honoring them as the protectors of religion. As devotees of Lord Shiva, they were granted the privilege, and this tradition has been upheld ever since.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious faith and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any thing.)

