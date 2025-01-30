Mahakumbh stampede: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, other leaders express grief over tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Mahakumbh stampede: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the tragic stampede that occurred at the Mahakumbh during the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya and prayed for peace for the departed souls. Yadav, who is currently in Japan, said among those who died in Prayagraj, three were from Madhya Pradesh.

"Yesterday, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a tragic incident happened during the 'Sangam Snan'. A lot of people lost their lives. May their soul rest in peace. I received information that of the deceased people, three were from Madhya Pradesh. I request you all to stay safe wherever you all are," he said.

CM orders proper arrangements for devotees at MP-UP border

Following the recent stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Rewa Division to ensure adequate safety arrangements for devotees travelling to the Kumbh Mela.

He made a phone call to the Chief Secretary and Rewa Division Commissioner, issuing clear directives to ensure proper arrangements for travellers at the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh border in light of the Prayagraj incident. He emphasised the need for safe travel, accommodation, and medical support for Madhya Pradesh residents returning from Mahakumbh. CM Yadav is in continuous touch with his team in Madhya Pradesh to closely monitor the situation.

At least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh early on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims rushed to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The incident occurred between 1-2 am. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the second Amrit Snan.

Several CMs expressed grief over tragic incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the loss of lives in Prayagraj and said, "The news of the accident in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is very sad. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the devotees who died in this incident. Our condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray to God that those who got injured get well soon."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the Prayagraj Mahakumbh tragedy, calling it extremely painful. "The accident in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is very painful. I pray to God to give place to the souls of the deceased in his feet and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of all the injured," said Dhami.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He paid heartfelt tributes to the deceased devotees and extended his deepest condolences to their families. "I am saddened by the news of the loss of life in the accident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the devotees who lost their lives and express my deepest condolences to their families. I pray to God that all the injured devotees get well soon," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He prayed to Lord Shri Ram for the departed souls to find peace and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss of life in the accident at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet and speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

Also Read: Mahakumbh: Despite stampede, pilgrims flock to Sangam for holy dip in large numbers | Watch video

Also Read: No vehicles zone, VVIP passes cancelled: What crowd-control measures taken after Mahakumbh stampede