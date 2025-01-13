Mahakumbh: How do Naga Sadhus remain naked even in bitter cold? Know what's the secret behind this

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Naga Sadhus at Mahakumbh

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Maha Kumbh, the biggest congregation of humanity on Earth, began in the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, today with Paush Purnima, and devotees have been arriving at the Sangam for the sacred 'snan' (bath) since morning. The severe cold is noticeable, with many trying to protect themselves by wearing multiple layers of clothes from the chill. Meanwhile, Naga Sadhus are seen without clothes, their bodies covered in ash. This raises a question: how do the Naga Sadhus endure the bitter cold that most of us try to avoid?

How did Nagas originate?

It is believed that after Shankaracharya established the four monasteries, he became concerned about their security. To address this, he formed a group that was fearless and detached from worldly affairs. This group eventually took the form of Naga Sadhus. Becoming a Naga Sadhu is a challenging spiritual journey in itself. Unlike other sadhus, Naga Sadhus practices Hatha Yoga. An example of their intense dedication can be witnessed at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where one Naga Sadhu has worn 1.25 lakh Rudrakshas for many years, while another has kept one hand raised for years as part of his sadhana.

Why do Naga Sadhus not feel cold?

Naga Sadhus, who remain naked, are capable of enduring even subzero temperatures without showing any discomfort, which contradicts medical science. According to medical studies, humans can only survive for about 2.5 hours at minus 20 degrees Celsius without proper clothing, and with two layers of clothing, they can survive for 15 hours. However, Naga Sadhus defies this scientific explanation. The secret behind their ability to withstand extreme cold lies in the power of their spiritual practices, known as Sadhana. They perform three types of Sadhana that help them endure all seasons.

Agni Sadhana: Naga Sadhus practice a form of meditation that involves accumulating the fire element within their body. This internal heat helps to keep their bodies warm in harsh conditions.

Nadi Shodhan: Through Nadi Shodhan Pranayam, Nagas balance the airflow within their body, ensuring that the body temperature remains regulated and warm.

The third thing is that Naga Sadhus generate energy in their body by chanting mantras, which generates heat in the body, allowing them to withstand cold temperatures.

Apart from this, the ash that Naga Sadhus covers their bodies which act as an insulating layer. The ash contains minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, which help regulate and control body temperature, keeping them protected from the cold.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious faith and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not give proof of the truth of any thing.)

Also Read: Mahakumbh Live: Kumbh Mela kicks off with Paush Poornima, devotees take holy dip in Sangam

Also Read: Mahakumbh: 80 luxury tents, tour packages, check special arrangements for visitors in Prayagraj