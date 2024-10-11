Mahadev betting app kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar expected to be extradited to India within 10 days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the Mahadev betting app case

Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the Mahadev betting app case, who was detained in the UAE, would be extradited back to India within the next few days.

Sources from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have confirmed that most of the formalities regarding his extradition have been completed, and he is expected to be deported to India within the next 10 days. Chandrakar was detained by Dubai police following the ED's actions related to the investigation of the Mahadev betting app.



(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon)