Mahadev betting app case: Three more actors including Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi summoned by ED

October 05, 2023
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned a few more actors, including Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan in connection with its probe into the Mahadev betting app case. Khan is a famous TV actress. 

More details are awaited...

