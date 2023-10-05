Mahadev betting app case: Three more actors including Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned a few more actors, including Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan in connection with its probe into the Mahadev betting app case. Khan is a famous TV actress.
More details are awaited...
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned a few more actors, including Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan in connection with its probe into the Mahadev betting app case. Khan is a famous TV actress.
More details are awaited...
Top News
Related India News
Latest News