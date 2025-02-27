OPINION | Maha Kumbh success: Sanatan’s biggest achievement The world has acknowledged that India has shown that the impossible can be achieved. This unprecedented success will reverberate in the years to come. It is the greatest achievement for India’s Sanatan Dharma.

The resounding success of Maha Kumbh, which came to an end with 66 crore people taking a holy dip across a time span of 45 days, deserves to be applauded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the event as “Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh”. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced all safai karmacharis who worked at Maha Kumbh, will now get an enhanced pay of Rs 16,000 per month and a bonus of Rs 10,000. Organizing such a mammoth congregation on a huge scale was really courageous and Yogi Adityanath came out with flying colours. This success can be described as magical. When crores of devotees congregate at a place, there are big risks involved. Anything could have happened. We must not forget the unfortunate stampede that took place on January 29. When crores of people take a holy dip, epidemic could have broken out or any big untoward incident could have occurred. What happened was magical, with the blessings of Almighty. By organizing this Maha Kumbh, the world has been shown that 66 crore people can be managed in an orderly manner, provided there is strong determination, proper security aided by modern technology. Millions of devotees were regulated using modern communication skills. It has also been proved that if people cooperate, lakhs of devotees can be served food and water. Normally people fear policemen, but policemen can be trained to behave in a friendly manner. Thousands of religious saints and ascetics were accorded proper respect. Both the rich and the poor were allowed to take a holy dip together. It is the sign of good business acumen that Rs 3 lakh crore turnover was generated by spending Rs 7,500 crore on arrangements. People’s trust was won, despite false rumours, through proper management. This Maha Kumbh shall, therefore, be remembered as an unimaginable experience. Organizing it was a test by fire, an ‘Agni Pareeksha’, and both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi came out with flying colours. Sanatan dharma gained respect throughout the world. The whole world has been noticing how India used management skills, efficiency and capability. The world has acknowledged that India has shown that the impossible can be achieved. This unprecedented success will reverberate in the years to come. It is the greatest achievement for India’s Sanatan Dharma.

In the sleepy town of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri conducted a mass marriage for 251 poor, orphaned girls. Present was President Droupadi Murmu who blessed the 251 newly wed couples and gifted them sarees and suits bought from her own savings. On behalf of Bageshwar Dham,double bed, sofa, almirahs, dressings tables, utensils and other household items were gifted to the couples. Present were MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Nishikant Dubey, Kapil Mishra, sportsmen Virendra Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, R P Singh, Patanjali Yog Peeth deputy chief Acharya Balkrishna and Gyananandji Maharaj. Dhirendra Shastri has been organizing mass marriages for the last five years. In an emotional speech, he disclosed how his family had no money for the marriage of his sister and people were unwilling to give loans. Out of 251 girls, 108 belong to tribal community. Dhirendra Shastri was known till now as a baba who had magical powers and who could deliver religious sermons, but on Mahashivratri day, he performed the role of a godfather. His Bageshwar Dham is also building a cancer hospital. I believe, if all godmen, saints and religious figures come forward to work for the betterment of society by providing education, healthcare and nutrition for the poor using donations from disciples, it will strengthen our nation.

Eight months before the Assembly elections due in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inducted seven new ministers from BJP. All the ministers picked up keeping caste combination and regional base in mind. Four ministers are from Mithilanchal. Five out of the seven new ministers today were from backward classes. It is no rocket science to figure out why and how the cabinet was expanded. Caste combinations dominate Bihar politics. Lalu Yadav’s focus is on Dalits, backward classes and Muslim voters. Other Backward Classes account for 27 pc of Bihar’s population, while Extremely Backward Classes add up to 36 per cent. Clubbing both classes, it becomes nearly 63 per cent in Bihar. If Yadavs are subtracted from this, nearly 50 per cent belong to OBCs and EBCs. The NDA combination of BJP-JD(U) is targeting this 50 per cent voters’ population. Keeping assembly polls in mind, BJP is trying to rearrange caste equations in Bihar.

How Afghanistan smashed Champion England?



A new chapter in Afghan story in world cricket was written in Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium, when England team was sent packing after Azmatullah Omarzai scalped five wickets, and 23-year-old Ibrahim Zadran smashed 177 runs, to achieve a thrilling eight run win in ICC Champions Trophy. Imran knocked 177 runs off 146 balls to give England a formidable target of 325 runs to chase. England’s Joe Root hit a masterful 120 runs off 111 balls, but could not prevent his team from defeat. Afghanistan is playing for the first time in ICC Champions Trophy, but Ibrahim dazzled all with his brilliant batting. This is the second time that Afghanistan has beaten England in an ICC tournament. The Afghan team has lot of talent but lacks experience.

