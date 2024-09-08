Magadh Express train splits into two after its coupling breaks in Bihar's Buxar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Magadh Express train splits into two

The coupling of the Islampur-bound Magadh Express broke near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district, Bihar on Sunday, splitting it into two parts - 13 bogies and 9 bogies. The train uncoupled between coach no S-7, the 13th from the train engine and coach no S-6, the 14th from the engine between Twininganj- Raghunathpur in the down line when it passed Twiniganj.

Dumraon DSP Afaq Akhtar Ansari said, "The train split into two parts due to a break in the coupling. All passengers are safe. It is a matter of investigation as to why the coupling broke."

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, Sharswati Chandra said no one was injured in the incident which occurred between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Buxar district.

The incident took place at around 11.08 am and rail traffic was restored by 2.25 pm, he added. The incident disrupted rail traffic for more than three hours on the route.

"The restoration work, including the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur, was completed and the same train started from the site at 2.25 pm …after that movement of other trains was also allowed on the down line", said the CPRO.

A rescue team as well as technical teams immediately reached the spot and rectified the snag, said the CPRO.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: PoK residents should join India, we consider them our own unlike Pakistan: Rajnath ahead of J-K elections