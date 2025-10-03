'Don't treat this court as political arena': Madras HC rejects plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede Karur Stampede: The plea was filed by one, BJP leader Uma Anandan, who alleged possible official apathy behind the fatal incident. However, a two-judge bench that included Justices M Dhandapani and M Jothiraman dismissed Anandan's plea and asked her to approach the Madurai bench of the HC.

Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the September 27 stampede during actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur that claimed 41 lives. The plea was filed by one, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Anandan, who alleged possible official apathy behind the fatal incident.

However, a two-judge bench that included Justices M Dhandapani and M Jothiraman dismissed Anandan's plea and asked the BJP leader to approach the Madurai bench of the HC. "If aggrieved persons come to this court, we will rescue. Who are you? Don't treat this court as the political arena. If, in the investigation, something goes wrong, you come. This is the initial stage," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.