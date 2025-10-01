Karur stampede: TVK temporarily suspends Vijay's proposed rallies after 41 killed in mishap Vijay started a "meet the people" campaign on Saturday and has visited Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, and Karur up to now. Actor-politician Vijay had planned the events over the next two weeks.

Karur:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday "temporarily postponed" his statewide tour after the death of 41 persons during his rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur. Actor-politician Vijay had planned the events over the next two weeks.

“We are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren. In this situation, our leader's (Vijay) next two weeks' meet the people programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details of these would be announced later,” the party announced on social media.

Vijay started a "meet the people" campaign on Saturday and has visited Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, and Karur up to now. During his public event in Karur on September 27, a stampede occurred, resulting in 41 deaths and more than 60 injuries.

Vijay accuses Stalin of taking ‘revenge’

The incident has led to a conflict between Vijay and the ruling DMK party. Vijay accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of seeking “revenge” against him and vowed that the truth behind the event would emerge. In a video message, Vijay warned the government not to target his party members, despite any actions they might take against him personally.

In response, senior government officials held a press briefing, presenting videos and details about the events before and during the stampede. The state administration accused Vijay’s party of violating rules related to public gatherings, suggesting that these breaches contributed to the disaster.

The situation has intensified tensions between the DMK and TVK, with both sides exchanging strong accusations. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the stampede.