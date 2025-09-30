TVK leader booked over GenZ movement post amid backlash against Vijay over Karur stampede In his now-deleted post, Aadhav had called on young people to come together in a movement akin to the Gen Z-led protests in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Chennai:

Aadhav Arjuna, the deputy general secretary of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, was booked on Tuesday over a controversial social media post calling for a youth-led revolution in Tamil Nadu. In a now-deleted post, Aadhav urged young people to unite in a movement similar to the Gen Z protests that occurred in Sri Lanka and Nepal, suggesting that such an uprising could bring about regime change and end what he described as “state terrorism.”

The post sparked widespread outrage, leading to a police case being filed against him at the North Zone Cyber Crime Police Station under multiple sections, including those related to unlawful assembly and obstruction of public servants.

Backlash over "GenZ" post

Critics condemned Aadhav’s comments as incitement to violence, particularly in the wake of the deadly stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, which claimed 41 lives. Although he deleted the post following the backlash, screenshots continued to circulate widely on social media.

DMK leader Kanimozhi described the remarks as “extremely irresponsible,” highlighting that such inflammatory language was especially inappropriate while the state was mourning the tragedy.

What was the post about?

In the original post, Aadhav had compared the situation in Tamil Nadu to recent youth-led revolts in Sri Lanka and Nepal, stating, “Lathi charge for walking on the road. Arrest for posting an opinion on social media. If the police become the subordinates of the ruling class in this way, the only way out for the youth is revolution.”

He further added, “Just as in Sri Lanka and Nepal, where youth and Gen Z came together to create revolts against authority, the same uprising of the youth will happen here. That uprising will become the foundation for a change of government and also a conclusion against State’s excess.”

The TVK leader later edited the post to remove references to Sri Lanka and Nepal before deleting it entirely.

Also read: TVK's Vijay says he is in deep pain, accuses Stalin of seeking revenge amid row over 41 deaths