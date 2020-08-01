Saturday, August 01, 2020
     
3 killed, 5 injured as vehicles collide in MP

Three persons were killed and five others injured after a car collided with a mini cargo vehicle in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said onSaturday.

Jabalpur Published on: August 01, 2020 14:43 IST
Three persons were killed and five others injured after a car collided with a mini cargo vehicle in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on

Saturday. The accident took place late on Friday night near Gosalpur village, around 32 kms from Jabalpur, they said.

"Three persons, including the driver of the cargo vehicle, were killed on the spot," Gosalpur police station in-charge Sanjay Bhalavi said.

Five others suffered injuries in the mishap and were referred to a hospital here. They are undergoing treatment, he added.

