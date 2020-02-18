Image Source : FILE MP: Couple, their minor daughter killed in road accident

A couple and their minor daughter were killed on Tuesday evening when a speeding truck smashed into their motorbike near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. All three, riding on the motorbike, were crushed by the truck coming from behind on Bhopal-Vidisha road at Muktapur village, about 30km from the district headquarters, said Salamatpur Police Station in-charge Ramesh Raghuvanshi.

The victims, Anil Kewat (42), his wife Sharmila (35) and their daughter Ragini (8), died on the spot, he said. The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the incident and a search for him is on, Raghuvanshi said.

