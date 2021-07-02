Follow us on Image Source : PTI Man booked in MP's Rewa for calling his village 'mini Pakistan'

A man has been booked for allegedly calling his village 'mini Pakistan' in a Facebook post, in the Gurh area of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.

Rewa Police has registered a case in the Civil Lines Police Station under IT Act, after the accused Afsar Khan's Facebook post describing his village, Amirati, as 'mini Pakistan' went viral.

Khan lived in Oman, Saudi Arabia and had returned to the country a few months ago.

The accused has been absconding since the post.

Omkar Tiwari, Station House Officer, Civil Line Rewa said, "The post of the accused, Afsar Khan, had a comment which could spark communal disruption. He had referred Amirati as Mini Pakistan. We have booked him under IT Act."

The case is under investigation, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: FIR lodged after stray dog found dead in south Delhi's Defence colony: Police

ALSO READ: Two suspected criminals injured in exchange of fire with police in Basti

Latest India News