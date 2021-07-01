Thursday, July 01, 2021
     
Two suspected criminals injured in exchange of fire with police in Basti

The three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in gurugram

Lucknow Published on: July 01, 2021 14:09 IST
Two suspected criminals injured in exchange of fire with police in Basti

Two persons allegedly involved in an incident of loot at a liquor shop were injured in an exchange of fire with police here, police said on Thursday. A constable was also injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday night.

The two suspected criminals identified as Chandan Nishad and Deepak Chowdhury were allegedly involved in the loot incident at a country liquor shop in Mahso, they said.

The three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Basti.

