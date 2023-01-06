MP: Pilot killed, trainee injured after trainer aircraft crashes in Rewa district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Pilot dies in the accident

A pilot was killed and a trainee injured after a trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police official said on Friday.

The trainee pilot suffered injuries and he was taken to local hospital after the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official.

The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel.

Captain Vishal Yadav (30) was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Anshul Yadav suffered injuries and was admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, the official added.

Rewa collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Nanvneet Bhasin were at the spot and further details about the crash were awaited, district officials said.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: Ghaziabad: Men allegedly killed for raising voice against polluting factories; Victims' faces burnt with acid

Latest India News