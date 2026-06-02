Afghanistan set to host India in Delhi for T20I series; what does this mean?

New Delhi:

India are set to play as visitors at home as Afghanistan are reportedly in line to host the Men in Blue for a T20I series in Delhi later in the year. If this happens, it will be the first time that Afghanistan host India in an international cricket series.

A report in Times of India stated that 'plans are afoot' for Afghanistan playing hosts to India for a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) having approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a return tour after India host the Afghans for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series this month. As per the report, an official announcement is expected; however, the dates for the three T20Is are set to be September 13, 16 and 19.

"BCCI and ACB share a good relationship. BCCI has been helping other boards like Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams to play a series there to boost the finances of those boards. An understanding has been reached between BCCI and ACB in this regard. An official announcement will be made after a few modalities are completed," a BCCI source told, as quoted by the English Daily.

"The BCCI mediated an understanding between ACB, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for availability to be the home base for Afghanistan for the series. The DDCA is also scheduling its Delhi Premier League T20 accordingly," it added.

What does this mean for Afghanistan?

Afghanistan hosting India would be a big achievement for the ACB, as India churn out huge revenues in the cricket markets. Several boards have tried accommodating series against India. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have already hosted several teams in India.

They hosted Ireland in a series of three T20Is and five ODIs in Greater Noida in 2017. They also hosted Bangladesh in Dehradun in 208 for a T20I series. They recently welcomed New Zealand to Greater Noida for a one-off Test in 2024, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and poor outfield at the venue. Afghanistan hosting India shows the BCCI's extended support to the ACB in providing the venues at a time when the Afghanistan Board is not hosting any matches at their own home.

The T20I series in Delhi will be held before the Asian Games, which will kick off on September 23. "The itinerary has been shared with India’s national selection committee since they have to pick a 15-member T20 team for the Asian Games in late Sept. The cricket event at the Asian Games is due to start on Sept 23. The selectors will pick the team accordingly," the BCCI source said.

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