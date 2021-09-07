Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL MP: Gwalior reports 16 confirmed cases of dengue, out of total 27 in state

Total 27 confirmed cases of dengue were found in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 16 cases were reported from Gwalior district, informed the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Gwalior. "27 cases of Dengue have been confirmed out of which 16 patients are from Gwalior. We're taking all measures to contain the spread of disease.", he told news agency ANI.

"In coordination with the municipal corporation, we are doing contact tracing and door-to-door survey. The hotspot zones where we had the highest cases of dengue are under strict observation. Our team is monitoring and doing larvae surveys. Sanitisation and fogging are being carried out by sanitisation workers." he added.

He appealed to the people to maintain cleanliness in and around their locality, listed the do's and dont's to curb the spread of the disease, and urged them to go for testing if they show any symptoms.

Dr Nishant Nayak, Civil Hospital, Gwalior, said, "We have a large number of patients with the symptoms of fever, we are conducting tests."

The rainy season between July and September is considered the active breeding time for vector-borne diseases, including dengue.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News