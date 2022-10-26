MP: Two dead, over 20 injured after massive fire engulfs fuel tanker near Anjangaon village

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP: Fire breaks out in fuel tanker; 2 dead, over 20 injured

Madhya Pradesh: At least two people were killed, while 20 others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a fuel tanker near Anjangaon village on Wednesday. According to an official, the incident was reported at nearly 6 am today from under Bistan police station limits.

The fuel tanker was heading toward Khargone from Indore, at the time of the incident.

It ran out of control at a turn near Anjangaon village and overturned.

Commenting on the incident, Khargone SDM Om Narayan Singh said, "As the fuel tanker overturned near the village, the nearby villagers gathered at the spot to collect the fuel from it. During this the tanker burst."

On the other hand, Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi said that around 15 seriously injured persons were referred to Indore while around 10 injured were undergoing treatment at Khargone district hospital. He demanded the state government to provide relief funds to the injured and to the family of the deceased.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident.

"Sad news received about a taker going from Indore to Khargone overturned near Anjangaon under Bistan police station in which many persons were injured and died. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and speedy recovery of the injured," Chouhan said on Twitter.

"Appropriate arrangements have been made by the administration for the treatment of injured in the accident. District Collector and SP and other senior officers are present on the spot. I am constantly in touch with the divisional commissioner and collector," CM further wrote on Twitter.

