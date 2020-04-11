Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 62 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; state tally at 532

With 62 persons testing positive on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 532 with no death reported till 9 pm, health officials said. However, three people, who had died in Indore in the last three days, were confirmed to have had the virus infection, which took the death toll of COVID-19 patients in MP to 40.

Twelve new cases including a 47-year-old IAS officer and his 18-year-old son were reported in Bhopal, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 131, they said.

Indore has reported the highest 281 cases in the state with 32 new cases being reported on Saturday.

Three men, aged 75, 66 and 52, who had died in Indore in the last three days were confirmed to have had coronavirus infection on Saturday morning.

Of 40 deaths in the state on account of COVID-19, 30 were reported in Indore alone.

Five persons have died in Ujjain, two in Khargone, one each in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Dewas.

A case each of coronavirus was reported in Mandsaur and Ratlam districts for the first time. The virus has now expanded its footprint to 22 out of 52 districts.

Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur nine, Ujjain 16, Khargone 14, Barwani 14, Gwalior six, Hoshangabad ten, Khandwa six, Dewas four, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara, Sheopur and Shivpuri two each and Betul, Shajapur, Raisen, Dhar and Sagar, Mandsaur and

Ratlam one each. One patient hails from another state.

So far 38 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

Among 454 active cases, the condition of 440 patients was stable, while 14 were said to be in a serious condition.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to send 102 doctors from different parts of the state to Indore which is the biggest coronavirus hotspot, an official said.

