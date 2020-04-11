Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 7 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours. Check district-wise list

The number of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh is rising rapidly every day and so is the death toll as Indore reported 7 COVID-19 casualties in the last 24 hours. Three of the seven COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday. With this, the novel coronavirus has claimed 40 live in Madhya Pradesh so far, ou of which 30 were reported in Indore. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 483 in the state whereas in Indore, 249 active coronavirus cases are confirmed till now.
Out of 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh, the novel coronavirus has reached across 20 districts. Bhopal is the second worst-hit district of the state, by COVID-19 with 119 active cases.
Fight Against Coronavirus
A 65-year-old ayurvedic doctor died in Indore due to coronavirus infection on Friday. Two doctors have thus died due to coronavirus in Indore in 48 hours.
Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur nine, Ujjain 15, Khargone 14, Barwani 14, Gwalior six, Hoshangabad 10, Khandwa five, Dewas three, Vidisha 12, Chhindwara four, Shivpuri two and Betul, Sheopur, Shajapur, Raisen, Dhar and Sagar one each.
District-wise coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh
|District
|Active case
|Deaths
|Indore
|249
|30
|Bhopal
|119
|01
|Jabalpur
|09
|0
|Gwalior
|06
|0
|Shivpuri
|02
|0
|Ujjain
|15
|05
|Khargone
|14
|02
|Morena
|14
|0
|Chhindwada
|04
|01
|Barwani
|14
|0
|Betul
|01
|0
|Vidisha
|12
|0
|Sheopur
|01
|0
|Hoshangabad
|05
|0
|Khandwa
|01
|0
|Raisen
|03
|0
|Dewas
|01
|01
|Dhar
|01
|0
|Sagar
|01
|0
|Shajapur
|01
|0
