Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 7 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours. Check district-wise list

Image Source : TWITTER Indore reports 7 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

The number of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh is rising rapidly every day and so is the death toll as Indore reported 7 COVID-19 casualties in the last 24 hours. Three of the seven COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday. With this, the novel coronavirus has claimed 40 live in Madhya Pradesh so far, ou of which 30 were reported in Indore. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 483 in the state whereas in Indore, 249 active coronavirus cases are confirmed till now.

Out of 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh, the novel coronavirus has reached across 20 districts. Bhopal is the second worst-hit district of the state, by COVID-19 with 119 active cases.

A 65-year-old ayurvedic doctor died in Indore due to coronavirus infection on Friday. Two doctors have thus died due to coronavirus in Indore in 48 hours.

Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur nine, Ujjain 15, Khargone 14, Barwani 14, Gwalior six, Hoshangabad 10, Khandwa five, Dewas three, Vidisha 12, Chhindwara four, Shivpuri two and Betul, Sheopur, Shajapur, Raisen, Dhar and Sagar one each.

District-wise coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh

District Active case Deaths Indore 249 30 Bhopal 119 01 Jabalpur 09 0 Gwalior 06 0 Shivpuri 02 0 Ujjain 15 05 Khargone 14 02 Morena 14 0 Chhindwada 04 01 Barwani 14 0 Betul 01 0 Vidisha 12 0 Sheopur 01 0 Hoshangabad 05 0 Khandwa 01 0 Raisen 03 0 Dewas 01 01 Dhar 01 0 Sagar 01 0 Shajapur 01 0

ALSO READ | Coronavirus claims 3 more lives in Indore, city's death toll at 30

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News