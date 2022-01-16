Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Four members of Nagpur family die in collision between SUV and truck in MP

The family members were returning from Bhilwara in Rajasthan. The deceased are identified as Bayyabai Nandanwar (56), her son Mahesh Nandanwar (29), daughter Archana Khapre (33) and Pramod Dharmik (22).

Nagpur Published on: January 16, 2022 23:52 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

All were residents of the Panchpaoli area in Nagpur, a police official said.

Highlights

  • All were residents of the Panchpaoli area in Nagpur
  • The accident occurred on early Sunday morning on the Bhopal-Nagpur highway
  • The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident

Four members of a family from Nagpur in Maharashtra were killed and three others seriously injured in a collision between their SUV and a speeding truck near Pandhurna in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The family members were returning from Bhilwara in Rajasthan. The deceased are identified as Bayyabai Nandanwar (56), her son Mahesh Nandanwar (29), daughter Archana Khapre (33) and Pramod Dharmik (22).

All were residents of the Panchpaoli area in Nagpur, a police official said. According to the police, the Nandanwar family was returning from Bhilwara where they had gone for the cancer treatment of their son-in-law Ganesh Khapre.

The accident occurred on early Sunday morning at Mohi Ghat on the Bhopal-Nagpur highway. Three critically injured persons were shifted to Nagpur, the official said.

The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway. 

