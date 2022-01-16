BJP expels Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat from party for 6 years, ahead of polls: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed as minister from Pushkar Singh Dhami's government in Uttarakhand.

The BJP on Sunday expelled party leader and cabinet minister in Uttarakhand government Harak Singh Rawat for 6 years, ahead of assembly elections. Sources say the leader has been dismissed over anti-party activities.

Harak Singh Rawat has also been removed as a cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government.

According to sources, Harak Singh Rawat, who is a sitting MLA from Kotdwar, wanted to change his seat to Kedarnath. He was also asking the party to field his daughter-in-law from the Lansdown seat where BJP has its sitting MLA. The party was not ready for this.

The assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held in one single phase on February 14, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

