AAP announces 150 candidates for UP elections 2022. Check complete list

Highlights
- AAP has released names of 150 candidates for UP elections 2022
- UP polls will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10
- The counting of votes will take place on March 10
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released the list of its 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases starting February 10. The tenure of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end on May 14 this year. Announcing the dates of elections, CEC Sushil Chandra said, "Women participation in the electoral process has increased in all 5 poll-bound states, the most in Uttar Pradesh".
- Agra Canntt - Prem Singh Jataw
- Agra North - Kapil Bjapai
- Agra Rural - Keshav Kumar Nigam
- Agra South - Ramjan Abbas
- Bah - Neeraj Karoria
- Fatehabad - Chandrapal Prahlad Singh Gurjar
- Aligarh - Monika Thapar
- Atrauli - Khem Singh
- Akbarpur - Mulchand Jaiswal
- Alapur - Nikesh Kanaujia
- Jalalpur - Rajendra Kumar Verma
- Tanda - Rakesh Verma
- Gauriganj - Shiv Prasad Kashyap
- Hasanpur - Amar Singh Khangi
- Dibiyapur - Ankita Singh Yadav
- Goshainganj - Alok Dwivedi
- Milkipur - Harshwardhan
- Rudauli - Manoj Kumar Mishra
- Gopalpur - Sunil Kr Yadav
- Baghpat - Navin Chaudhary
- Baraut - Dr. Sudhir Sharma
- Chhaprauli - Dr. Rajendra Khokar
- Sikanderpur - Pradeep Kumar
- Tindwari - Avdhesh Kumar Singh
- Kursi - Neeraj Kumar Rawat
- Ramnagar - Dharamveer Singh
- Barielly - Krishna Bharadwaj
- Bithari Chainpur - Pappu Sagar
- Faridpur - Janak Prasad
- Nawabganj - Sunita Ganagwar
- Harraiya - Suresh Kumar Singh
- Kakptanganj - Sanjay Kr Chaudhery
- Mahadewa - Ramsuresh (Kallu Bhai)
- Barhapur - Nirmal Mishra
- Bijnor - Vineet Sharma
- Najibabad - Sharvan Rajput
- Bilsi - Devendra Singh Meena
- Dataganj - Dheerpal Kashyap
- Vishwanath Ganj - Pankaj Pal
- Allahabad North - Sanjeev Mishra
- Allahabad South - Dr. Altaf Ahmad
- Handia - Pawan Kumar Tiwari
- Bacchrawan - Dipankar
- Harchandpur - Vimal Kishor Shabra
- Salon - Radheshyam Pasi
- Chamraua - Julfikar Ali
- Rampur - Faisal Lala Khan
- Suar - Asif Mia
- Nakur - Ashish Tyagi
- Saharanpur - Yogesh Dahiya
- Chandausi - Sachin Kumar
- Gunnaur - Vijay Yadav
- Sambhal - Mh. Kashif Khan
- Dadraul - Rajeev Kumar Singh
- Jalalabad - Sant Ram Singh Chauhan
- Shahjahanpur - Rajeev Yadav
- Shamli - Bijendra Malik
- Thana Bhawan - Arvind Deshwal
- Shrawasti - Ratnesh Pandey
- Doomariyaganj - Imran Lateef
- Shohratgarh - Sharad Kumar Shrivastava
- Maholi - Dipti Verma
- Misrikh - Babu Ram Verma
- Sitapur - Anand Jaiswal
- Kadipur - Suresh Sharma
- Sultanpur - Dharmesh Mishra
- Pindra - Amar Singh Patel
- Rohaniya - Pallavi Verma
- Varanasi North - Ashish Jaiswal
- Varanasi South - Ajeet Singh
In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being provided to the state by the Centre in the first phase, officials said. These include 50 companies of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 20 companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP).
