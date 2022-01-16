AAP announces 150 candidates for UP elections 2022. Check complete list

Sunday, January 16, 2022
     
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released the list of its 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.

New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2022 19:44 IST
Representational image.

  • AAP has released names of 150 candidates for UP elections 2022
  • UP polls will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10
  • The counting of votes will take place on March 10

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases starting February 10. The tenure of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end on May 14 this year. Announcing the dates of elections, CEC Sushil Chandra said, "Women participation in the electoral process has increased in all 5 poll-bound states, the most in Uttar Pradesh".

  1. Agra Canntt - Prem Singh Jataw
  2. Agra North - Kapil Bjapai
  3. Agra Rural - Keshav Kumar Nigam
  4. Agra South - Ramjan Abbas
  5. Bah - Neeraj Karoria
  6. Fatehabad - Chandrapal Prahlad Singh Gurjar
  7. Aligarh - Monika Thapar
  8. Atrauli - Khem Singh
  9. Akbarpur - Mulchand Jaiswal
  10. Alapur - Nikesh Kanaujia
  11. Jalalpur - Rajendra Kumar Verma
  12. Tanda - Rakesh Verma
  13. Gauriganj - Shiv Prasad Kashyap
  14. Hasanpur - Amar Singh Khangi
  15. Dibiyapur - Ankita Singh Yadav
  16. Goshainganj - Alok Dwivedi
  17. Milkipur - Harshwardhan
  18. Rudauli - Manoj Kumar Mishra
  19. Gopalpur - Sunil Kr Yadav
  20. Baghpat - Navin Chaudhary
  21. Baraut - Dr. Sudhir Sharma
  22. Chhaprauli - Dr. Rajendra Khokar
  23. Sikanderpur - Pradeep Kumar
  24. Tindwari - Avdhesh Kumar Singh
  25. Kursi - Neeraj Kumar Rawat
  26. Ramnagar - Dharamveer Singh
  27. Barielly - Krishna Bharadwaj
  28. Bithari Chainpur - Pappu Sagar
  29. Faridpur - Janak Prasad
  30. Nawabganj - Sunita Ganagwar
  31. Harraiya - Suresh Kumar Singh
  32. Kakptanganj - Sanjay Kr Chaudhery
  33. Mahadewa - Ramsuresh (Kallu Bhai)
  34. Barhapur - Nirmal Mishra
  35. Bijnor - Vineet Sharma
  36. Najibabad - Sharvan Rajput 
  37. Bilsi - Devendra Singh Meena
  38. Dataganj - Dheerpal Kashyap
  39. Vishwanath Ganj - Pankaj Pal
  40. Allahabad North - Sanjeev Mishra
  41. Allahabad South - Dr. Altaf Ahmad
  42. Handia - Pawan Kumar Tiwari
  43. Bacchrawan - Dipankar
  44. Harchandpur - Vimal Kishor Shabra
  45. Salon - Radheshyam Pasi
  46. Chamraua - Julfikar Ali
  47. Rampur - Faisal Lala Khan
  48. Suar - Asif Mia
  49. Nakur - Ashish Tyagi
  50. Saharanpur - Yogesh Dahiya
  51. Chandausi - Sachin Kumar
  52. Gunnaur - Vijay Yadav
  53. Sambhal - Mh. Kashif Khan
  54. Dadraul - Rajeev Kumar Singh
  55. Jalalabad - Sant Ram Singh Chauhan
  56. Shahjahanpur - Rajeev Yadav
  57. Shamli - Bijendra Malik
  58. Thana Bhawan - Arvind Deshwal
  59. Shrawasti - Ratnesh Pandey
  60. Doomariyaganj - Imran Lateef
  61. Shohratgarh - Sharad Kumar Shrivastava
  62. Maholi - Dipti Verma
  63. Misrikh - Babu Ram Verma
  64. Sitapur - Anand Jaiswal
  65. Kadipur - Suresh Sharma
  66. Sultanpur - Dharmesh Mishra
  67. Pindra - Amar Singh Patel
  68. Rohaniya - Pallavi Verma
  69. Varanasi North - Ashish Jaiswal
  70. Varanasi South - Ajeet Singh

In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being provided to the state by the Centre in the first phase, officials said. These include 50 companies of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 20 companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP).

