AAP announces 150 candidates for UP elections 2022. Check complete list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released the list of its 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases starting February 10. The tenure of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end on May 14 this year. Announcing the dates of elections, CEC Sushil Chandra said, "Women participation in the electoral process has increased in all 5 poll-bound states, the most in Uttar Pradesh".

Agra Canntt - Prem Singh Jataw Agra North - Kapil Bjapai Agra Rural - Keshav Kumar Nigam Agra South - Ramjan Abbas Bah - Neeraj Karoria Fatehabad - Chandrapal Prahlad Singh Gurjar Aligarh - Monika Thapar Atrauli - Khem Singh Akbarpur - Mulchand Jaiswal Alapur - Nikesh Kanaujia Jalalpur - Rajendra Kumar Verma Tanda - Rakesh Verma Gauriganj - Shiv Prasad Kashyap Hasanpur - Amar Singh Khangi Dibiyapur - Ankita Singh Yadav Goshainganj - Alok Dwivedi Milkipur - Harshwardhan Rudauli - Manoj Kumar Mishra Gopalpur - Sunil Kr Yadav Baghpat - Navin Chaudhary Baraut - Dr. Sudhir Sharma Chhaprauli - Dr. Rajendra Khokar Sikanderpur - Pradeep Kumar Tindwari - Avdhesh Kumar Singh Kursi - Neeraj Kumar Rawat Ramnagar - Dharamveer Singh Barielly - Krishna Bharadwaj Bithari Chainpur - Pappu Sagar Faridpur - Janak Prasad Nawabganj - Sunita Ganagwar Harraiya - Suresh Kumar Singh Kakptanganj - Sanjay Kr Chaudhery Mahadewa - Ramsuresh (Kallu Bhai) Barhapur - Nirmal Mishra Bijnor - Vineet Sharma Najibabad - Sharvan Rajput Bilsi - Devendra Singh Meena Dataganj - Dheerpal Kashyap Vishwanath Ganj - Pankaj Pal Allahabad North - Sanjeev Mishra Allahabad South - Dr. Altaf Ahmad Handia - Pawan Kumar Tiwari Bacchrawan - Dipankar Harchandpur - Vimal Kishor Shabra Salon - Radheshyam Pasi Chamraua - Julfikar Ali Rampur - Faisal Lala Khan Suar - Asif Mia Nakur - Ashish Tyagi Saharanpur - Yogesh Dahiya Chandausi - Sachin Kumar Gunnaur - Vijay Yadav Sambhal - Mh. Kashif Khan Dadraul - Rajeev Kumar Singh Jalalabad - Sant Ram Singh Chauhan Shahjahanpur - Rajeev Yadav Shamli - Bijendra Malik Thana Bhawan - Arvind Deshwal Shrawasti - Ratnesh Pandey Doomariyaganj - Imran Lateef Shohratgarh - Sharad Kumar Shrivastava Maholi - Dipti Verma Misrikh - Babu Ram Verma Sitapur - Anand Jaiswal Kadipur - Suresh Sharma Sultanpur - Dharmesh Mishra Pindra - Amar Singh Patel Rohaniya - Pallavi Verma Varanasi North - Ashish Jaiswal Varanasi South - Ajeet Singh

In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being provided to the state by the Centre in the first phase, officials said. These include 50 companies of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 20 companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP).

