Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Election Commission said Kamal Nath repeatedly violated the Model Code of Conduct.

In a big setback for the Congress ahead of the by-election in Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission of India on Friday revoked the 'star campaigner' status of senior party leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The central poll body said that the action was taken due to Nath's repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

More details are awaited.

