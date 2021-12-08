Who is Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS General Bipin Rawat - Know all about her

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AWWA Who is Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS General Bipin Rawat

Mrs Madhulika Rawat is the President of AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association) and wife of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. She works for the welfare of wives, children and dependents of Army personnel. AWWA is one of the largest NGOs in India. Madhulika Rawat has been a part of many welfare programmes and campaigns that aid the Veer Naris (Army widows) and differently-abled children.

Madhulika Rawat has been a catalyst in empowering the Army wives, encouraging them to take courses in tailoring, knitting and bag making along with beautician courses and making `Cakes and Chocolates’ to make them financially independent. She also promotes the Health Awareness and Well Being of its members.

Madhulika Rawat did her studies in Delhi and completed her graduation in psychology from Delhi University. Apart from AWWA, she continues to do many types of social work, especially for cancer victims.

Madhulika Rawat, along with husband Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were in an Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday (Dec 8) afternoon. The couple was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Coonoor when the tragedy happened.

Latest India News