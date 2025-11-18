Madavi Hidma killed in AP: Who was he and why is his death a major breakthrough? All you need to know His death is considered a major breakthrough in India's fight against Naxal insurgency, significantly weakening the PLGA network in Bastar and adjoining regions and disrupting decades of organised armed violence.

New Delhi:

In a major success for security forces, notorious Naxal commander Madavi Hidma was killed during an encounter in the East Godavari area of Andhra Pradesh. Hidma, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, was neutralised along with his second wife, Raje alias Rajakka, and four other Maoist cadres. The encounter, carried out by Greyhound forces, targeted the highly dangerous PLGA Battalion-1 unit, which Hidma led.

Who was Madavi Hidma?

Madavi Hidma (1984–2025), also known as Hidmallu and Santosh, was the youngest member of the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist). Born in Purvati village, South Sukma, Chhattisgarh, he joined the Maoist movement in his teens and rose to become the face of Maoist operations in Bastar and southern Chhattisgarh.

Hidma was a master strategist of guerrilla warfare and led the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion-1. Over his career, he orchestrated 26 major attacks, including:

2010 Dantewada Attack – 76 CRPF personnel killed

2013 Darbha Valley Massacre – 27 people killed

2017 Sukma Attack – Several security personnel were killed

He was among India’s most wanted Naxals, with a bounty exceeding Rs 1.45 crore.

Details of the encounter

The encounter occurred between 6 and 7 a.m. in forests near the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border after intelligence reports indicated increased Maoist activity. Security forces launched a precision search operation that escalated into a gunfight.

The six Maoists killed included:

Madavi Hidma, Central Committee Member (CCM)

Raje alias Rajakka, Deputy Committee Member (DVCM) and Hidma’s wife

Chelluri Narayana (@Suresh), Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM)

Tech Shankar

Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta confirmed the operation and said large-scale combing is ongoing to neutralize any remaining threats.

Significance of his death

Hidma's death represents a breakthrough in India's fight against Naxalism:

Decapitation of leadership: Removes a key strategist of PLGA Battalion-1, disrupting operational planning and coordination. Weakening Maoist Operations: His absence will significantly impair the execution of large-scale attacks in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and adjoining states. Psychological Blow: Sends a strong signal to Naxal cadres, impacting morale and recruitment. Intelligence Advantage: Security forces may gain critical insights into hideouts, networks, and plans, accelerating efforts to dismantle remaining Maoist infrastructure.

India's breakthrough against naxals

The Andhra Pradesh police and Greyhound forces have intensified combing and search operations in the Maredumilli forest area to ensure that no remnants of Hidma’s network regroup. Analysts note that removing a high-profile commander like Hidma could accelerate efforts to eradicate Naxal influence, particularly in Bastar and East Godavari, and strengthen security across the border areas of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Madavi Hidma’s death is a major victory for Indian security forces and a critical step toward weakening the Maoist insurgency. By neutralising a leader responsible for decades of violence, authorities have delivered a severe blow to the operational capabilities of the CPI (Maoist), signalling a potential turning point in India’s long-standing fight against Naxalism.