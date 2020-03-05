Lupin launches generic arthritis relief tablet in US

Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has launched its generic version of Vimovo tablets, used for relief from arthritis, in the US market. The product is a combination of naproxen, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and esomeprazole magnesium coming in strengths of 375 mg/20mg and 500 mg/20 mg. It is the authorised generic for Horizon Therapeutics PLC's Vimovo delayed release tablets, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

It is indicated in adult and adolescent patients of 12 years of age and older weighing at least 38 kg, requiring naproxen for symptomatic relief of arthritis and esomeprazole magnesium to decrease the risk of developing naproxen-associated gastric ulcers, it added.

Citing IQVIA MAT January 2020 data, Lupin said naproxen and esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release tablets had an annual sales of approximately USD 400 million in the US.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Also Read: India-EU Summit cancelled amid Coronavirus outbreak