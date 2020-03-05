Image Source : FILE Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 Results announced: The results for Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 went to ticket number PJ 309018, winning a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number PA 727505. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers PA 160005, PB 684815, PC 616925, PD 323908, PE 770482, PF 400989, PG 406553, PH 112969, PJ 840935, PK 138287, PL 250887, PM 737812.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 Results | Here's how to check