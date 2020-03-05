Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
A summit meeting between India and the European Union (EU) has been cancelled in light of Coronavirus outbreak. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that health officials of both sides had made suggestions to this effect.

New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2020 16:32 IST
India-EU Summit cancelled amid Coronavirus outbreak

A summit meeting between India and European Union (EU) has been cancelled in light of Coronavirus outbreak. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that health officials of both sides had made suggestions to this effect.

"As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. So, it has been decided that Summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date," said Kumar.

