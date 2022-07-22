'What's this Lulu, Lolo, Tolo...?': SP leader Azam Khan's funny take on Lucknow mall row | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'What's this Lulu, Lolo...,': SP's Azam Khan funny take on Lucknow mall row | Watch

Highlights SP leader Azam Khan on Thursday gave a peculiar take on the Lulu mall row.

The Lulu mall in Lucknow was inaugurated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

Yogi said that a mall should be a business establishment, and not a political breeding ground.

Lulu Mall row: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday gave a peculiar take on the ongoing row over Lucknow's Lulu mall, and said, "I have not seen Lulu or Lolu. I have not gone to any mall. What is this Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo...?". The Lulu mall in Lucknow was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

Taking note of the Lulu mall row, Adityanath pulled up the administration and directed them to take strict action against the miscreants who create a nuisance. His remarks came after a video sparked a controversy in which some people were seen offering namaz inside the Lulu mall and protests followed.

He also stressed that a shopping mall should be a business establishment and not a political breeding ground. The Uttar Pradesh Police detained three people from Lucknow's Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises.

As per police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall's entry gate. On July 15, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall.

(With ANI Inputs)

