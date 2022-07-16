Lucknow: 3 detained by Police for attempting to recite Sundarkand at Lulu Mall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Notices regarding the ban of religious prayers put up inside the atrium of LuLu Mall, a day after controversy had broken out after a group of people allegedly offered namaz on the premises, in Lucknow, Friday, July 15, 2022.

Lulu Mall news: At least three persons were detained by the Lucknow Police on Friday, for attempting to recite Sundarkand at the recently-inaugurated Lulu Mall in the city. As per police officials, the three people were trying to do the recital inside the mall premises. As per police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall's entry gate.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP South, Lucknow said, "Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall's gate. Currently, there's a peaceful situation."

Namaz row in Lulu Mall

On July 15, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall. "One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Ajay Pratap Singh, Police Station Incharge, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow said.

Lulu Mall inaugurated on July 10

The Lulu mall in Lucknow was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10. After inaugurating it, Adityanath took a round of the mall along with Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA and saw its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura.

