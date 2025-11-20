Ludhiana encounter: Two Babbar Khalsa-linked terrorists injured in gunfight with police in Punjab Two terrorists linked to the Babbar Khalsa International outfit were critically injured in an encounter with the Punjab Police in Ludhiana on Thursday.

New Delhi:

Two suspected members of a Babbar Khalsa International-linked terror module were critically injured in a police encounter near the Ladowal Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Ludhiana Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police had earlier busted a terror module and arrested three people. Today, there was an input that two Babbar Khalsa International-linked terrorists, who were acting on instructions from the ISI, were in the area. We laid a trap, and the two suspects are seriously injured in an encounter till now, he said.

Reports suggest the suspects had allegedly been tasked with collecting grenades and throwing them at designated locations.