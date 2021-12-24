Ludhiana: Man killed in blast identified as the bomber, he was a dismissed cop

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The explosion was so powerful that it damaged a wall of the bathroom resulting in serious injuries to several people present inside.

The man who had reportedly died in the Ludhiana court blast has been identified as the bomber. He was a dismissed Punjab policeman, said sources on Friday. The man, Gagandeep had multiple cases registered against his name, said sources.

Gagandeep Singh was a resident of Khanna in Ludhiana and dismissed from the post of head constable in some drug case, said police sources.

Police had earlier said they suspect that the man killed in the blast was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

Gagandeep's family in Khanna also learnt to have identified him, the sources said. He was dismissed from service in 2019, the police sources said. His mobile SIM card is believed to have helped identify him.

The blast inside the district court complex earlier on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police said. According to reports, the blast took place inside a bathroom on the second floor of the court building.

The explosion was so powerful that it damaged a wall of the bathroom resulting in serious injuries to several people present inside. Window panes of several rooms were also damaged in the blast. Television images showed smoke coming out of the building and people running out to safety soon after the blast.

