Ludhiana: Agricultural activities permitted during extended lockdown till May 3

All agricultural activities have been permitted in Ludhiana in the extended lockdown till May 3. The government had announced that any decision on relaxation of lockdown measures will be taken on April 20.

Some states have given relaxations partially while other states have refrained from giving any relaxation.

Delhi is one of the states which refused to relax any lockdown norms. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Delhi and that the time was not right to relax the norms.

On the other hand, Kerala has given several relaxations in the state much to the dissaray of the Central government. Centre today wrote to the Kerala government expressing concern over the relaxations being given in the state.

Industrial activities in Bihar and UP have also been started partially from today.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage