Lucknow student takes teacher's screenshot during online class, posts on Instagram with obscene comments, held

At a time when schools, teachers have shifted to online, digital education due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, several incidents of its misue are also being witnessed. In one such incident that has surfaced, a 15-year-old Lucknow student took the screenshot of her science teacher while she was taking the online class and posted the image on Instragram using a fake account with objectionable comments.

The student also posted teacher's mobile phone number following which she started getting unwanted calls.

Later, the teacher had to take police help and registered a complaint. After the police initiated the action, the teacher later found out that it was one of her own students who was indulged in such a shameless task.

