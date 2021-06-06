COVID: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till July 6

Image Source : PTI/FILE COVID: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow

Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow in view of the concerning COVID-19 situation. The restriction will remain in place for a period of one month, uptil July 6.

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded 1165 fresh coronavirus cases and 85 deaths. At least 55 of these cases were reported in Meerut, which has a total of 1179 active cases at present.

There are 999 active cases in Lucknnow, 955 in Saharanpur, and 718 in Gorakhpur.

