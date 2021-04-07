Night curfew in Lucknow as Covid cases rise

Image Source : PTI FILE

Lucknow administration has imposed a night curfew in view of the rising coronavirus cases. The restriction will come into effect from 9 pm on April 8 till 6 am on April 16.

The night curfew will remain imposed from 6 am till 9 pm. Essential services will be allowed during this period. The restriction has been clamped in Lucknow municipal corporation area, not in rural Lucknow. Meanwhile, fruit, vegetable, LPG, petrol diesel and medicine supply will continue uninterrupted.

The Lucknow administration has also ordered the closure of all educational institutes, barring those imparting medical education. All government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones will remain closed till April 15, Lucknow’s District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash in a statement on Wednesday. He, however, said examinations including the practical examinations, will be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to the anti-Covid protocol.

