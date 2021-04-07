Maharashtra reports nearly 59,907 new COVID cases, 30,296 recoveries

Image Source : AP Migrant workers from Bihar state wearing face masks wait for a train at Lokmanya Tilak railway station in Mumbai.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported nearly 60,000 (59,907) new COVID cases, 30,296 recoveries, and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the total 31,73,261 cases, 5,01,559 are active while state's fatality toll is at 56,652 including 26,13,627 recoveries.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases again shot up above the half-lakh threshold for the second time in three days, with the total tally crossing 31 lakh, even as the state became the first in India to surprass the 80 lakh vaccination mark, health officials said on Monday.

Two days after adding a record 57,074 new patients on April 4, the state infections again shot up from 47,288 on Monday to 55,469, taking up the state tally to 31,13,354. The state fatalities also shot up from 155 a day earlier to 297, as the toll rose to 56,330.

The state recovery rate plummeted again from 83.36 per cent on Monday to 82.98 per cent, while the death rate worsened from 1.83 per cent a day earlier to 1.81 per cent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 472,283.

Union Health Minister slams Maharashtra government

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held the Maharashtra government responsible for the current outbreak of Coronavirus across the country. He said the state government's lax attitude led to escalation of cases at a massive rate.

In a statement, the minister said, "Throughout the last year, as the Health Minister of India, I have been a witness to the misgovernance and utter casual approach of the Maharashtra government in battling the virus. The lackadaisical attitude of the state government has singularly bogged down the entire country's efforts to fight the virus."

(With IANS inputs)

