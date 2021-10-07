Lucknow: New restrictions imposed in view of festive season, protests

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The order further states that tractors, bullock carts, horse carts, gas cylinders, inflammable material, and any kind of weapon are banned within the one-kilometer area around the Vidhan Sabha.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate has announced new restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) because of the upcoming festival season and the farmers' protest.

Senior officials said that these restrictions will remain in place till November 8.

The directive under Section 144 (also known as prohibitory orders), empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area.

"Section 144 of CrPC implemented in Lucknow Commissionerate jurisdiction with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules because of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams, and farmers' protests," an official note signed by Joint Commissioner of Police, Law, and Order, Piyush Mordia, said.

Navratri will be celebrated from October 7-14, Dussehra on October 15, Barawafat on October 19, Diwali on November 4, and Bhai Dooj on November 6.

"Covid-19 is still having an impact on the normal lives of people. So, it is important to be vigilant during the festival period," the order stated.

The order contains 24 points that explained different restrictions to remain imposed during this period. It also gave details about the Covid-19 protocols to be followed during this period. The order reads that the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the UP government from time to time must be followed strictly.

The order further states that tractors, bullock carts, horse carts, gas cylinders, inflammable material, and any kind of weapon are banned within the one-kilometer area around the Vidhan Sabha.

All demonstrations are also banned near the Vidhan Sabha. If anyone is found violating these guidelines, strict action will be taken against that person.

Besides, video shooting with the help of drones is banned above or 1 kilometer around the state legislature building and government offices. Special permission needs to be taken from the police for using drones to shoot footage in any area of the district.

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders sit on dharna at Lucknow airport

ALSO READ | Huge drama at Lucknow airport: Rahul Gandhi refuses to use police vehicles for Lakhimpur Kheri visit

Latest India News