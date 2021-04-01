Lucknow's Fun Mall sealed by administration for failing to follow Covid protocols

Image Source : PTI FILE/PTI

The district administration has sealed Lucknow's Fun Mall as it failed to follow Covid-related protocols. Meanwhile, My Bar in Rohtas Summit building has also been sealed for flouting Covid norms.

The administration had received information about Covid protocols not being followed by the mall authorities, following which District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash issued orders for sealing the premises. Similarly, on input for 'My Bar', the district administration swung into action and sealed the bar.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 8,811, while 1,230 new cases took the tally to 6,17,194. Among 9,848 active cases, 6,269 are in home isolation, 273 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment in government hospitals free of cost.

Among the fresh deaths, four were reported from Lucknow, two each from Kanpur and Allahabad, one each from Varanasi, Muzaffar Nagar and Chandauli. Among the fresh cases, 361 are from Lucknow, 116 from Varanasi, 97 from Kanpur and 56 from Prayagraj.

