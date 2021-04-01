COVID-19 vaccination third phase: How to register for coronavirus vaccine via Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Here's how you can register for coronavirus vaccine via Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS.

COVID-19 vaccination has been rolling out in phases. The second phase which began on March 1 has finally come to an end and the third phase has just kicked off. Beginning April 1, we have entered into the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. In this phase, people aged 45 or above even without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated.

Interested people can head over to their nearest vaccination centre to get themselves registered for the vaccine. Alternatively, the users can also register themselves online via the Aarogya Setu app.

Here’s how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine via the Aarogya Setu app on Android and iOS:

Download and Install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. In case you already have the app, make sure it is up-to-date.

Register yourself using the on-screen instructions.

Tap on the Vaccination tab.

Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP.

Now, register for the vaccine by filling up the required details.

Once you have successfully registered for the vaccine, you will receive an SMS with further instructions and details.

Notably, this is the third phase of the vaccination but the people aged below 45 are still not eligible for the vaccine. This time around, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. To recall, the second phase was for senior citizens aged above 60 years and people above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities.