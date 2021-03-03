BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son shot at in Lucknow, one detained

Image Source : ANI Lucknow: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son shot in his chest

Unidentified miscreants shot at the son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore in the wee hours on Wednesday in Lucknow. Police said that the boy, identified as Ayush (30), was shot at his chest.

According to police, the incident took place when Ayush had gone for a morning walk. Police said that the attackers were riding a bike. They shot at Aayush in the Madiyava area and managed to flee from the spot.

Kaushal Kishore is a Lok Sabha MP from Mohan Lalganj constituency. His wife Jai Devi, also a BJP leader, represents Malihabad seat in the UP Legislative Assembly.

Police said that Ayush was admitted to the Trauma Centre where doctors have declared his condition to be stable for now.

According to police, Ayush received a gunshot injury. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and probe has been launched to nab the attackers. Police said that one man has been detained so far in the case.

"Ayush, son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. The case will be investigated," Raees Akhtar, DCP North told reporters.

The motive behind the attack on the BJP MP's son is not clear yet. However, it has emerged that he had an old enmity with some persons.

