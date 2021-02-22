Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey set to take command of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

Image Source : INDIA TV Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey set to take over reins of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey is all set to take over the reins of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (XV Corps) on March 18. Strategically located at Srinagar, XV Corps is entrusted with the responsibility of handling vigilance along 343 km of the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland operation in the hinterland of the valley of Kashmir thus covering the span from North of Pir Panjal to Zoji La Pass.

He was commissioned into The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985 and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

A graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey pursued his M Phil from National Defence College (Delhi), MSc in National Security Strategy from National War College, National Defence University (Washington DC. He holds an M Sc degree from the University of Madras and a Diploma in Senior Level Defence Management from Devi Ahilya University in Indore.

Qualified in Mountain Warfare courses, he had multiple tenures in High Altitude Areas and has commanded his Battalion in Siachen Glacier and Chushul Sector.

Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey, AVSM, VSM, has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and a Counter Insurgency Force in the Kashmir Valley. He has been an Instructor and Assistant Adjutant of The National Defence Academy and Brigade Major of a Brigade in High Altitude Area during OP VIJAY (Kargil). He has held numerous prestigious staff appointments which include Director in Infantry Directorate and Director, Foreign Division in MI Directorate, IHQ of MoD Army, BGS (Ops) at HQ Western Command, Chandimandir and BGS at Chetak Corps and Additional Director General of Public Information. He has been the first Director-General of the Territorial Army.

The officer has been decorated with Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Vishist Seva Medal besides numerous other awards during his 35 years long coloured service.

READ MORE: Army rescues 447 tourists in Nathu-La after snowstorm

Latest India News