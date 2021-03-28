UP: Fire breaks out at Kanpur hospital's cardiology department; patients evacuated, CM orders probe

Sunday, March 28, 2021
     
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has taken cognizance of the fire incident at the LPS Institute Of Cardiology and has directed the authorities to provide immediate care to evacuated patients.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2021 10:22 IST
kanpur hospital fire
Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIVE

A fire broke out at the cardiology department of a state-run hospital here on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. No casualties were reported till the filing of the report. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed that the evacuated patients be provided immediate care. 

He has also sought a report from the district administration, the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister also directed a high-level team, including the principal secretary, health education and the director-general of the fire department, to visit the site and give its report immediately.

The investigation team shall also include the divisional commissioner of Kanpur, the statement said.

