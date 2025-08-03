'Lost faith in police and CBI': Parents of RG Kar rape victim turn to judiciary for justice The body of the 26-year-old postgraduate trainee was found inside the Chest Medicine Department's seminar hall of the hospital’s emergency building. The body of the victim bore several injury marks and the autopsy report confirmed she was raped before murder.

Kolkata:

The grieving parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape victim in Kolkata are still waiting for justice. The tragic incident took place on August 9 last year, when the young medical student was raped and murdered inside a seminar room on the hospital campus.

The medic’s father said he had lost faith in the police and CBI and now he was looking up to the judiciary for justice.

"We have lost all faith in the police and the CBI. For reasons best known to them, the CBI appears compromised, either politically or otherwise. They are just parroting what the Kolkata Police had said," PTI quoted the victim’s father as saying.

About barbaric rape

The body of the 26-year-old postgraduate trainee was found inside the Chest Medicine Department's seminar hall of the hospital’s emergency building. The body of the victim bore several injury marks and the autopsy report confirmed she was raped before murder.

The incident created a massive outrage across the state. Widespread protests erupted across campuses, drawing students, doctors and civil society to the streets.

Victim’s family alleges involvement of more people

Though the police arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, and sentenced him to life for rape and murder, victim's family and several activists insist the case is far from closed. They have alleged that more people were involved in the crime.

"From day one, we have said there was more than one person. She was a strong girl. There is no way only one man could have done this inside such a secure building. All the early cover-ups point to a bigger nexus," the victim’s mother said, quoted by the news agency.

Attempt to destroy evidence?

The doctor’s father said several attempts were made to destroy evidence and even the CBI worked on inputs provided by the Kolkata Police.

"There were three bodies at the crematorium that day. Yet our daughter's body was cremated first.

Why the hurry? Steps were taken to wipe out evidence. We were foolish to trust the CBI… they repeated what the Kolkata Police fed them. No new names, no new arrests, no answers," the grieving father alleged.