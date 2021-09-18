'Looking forward to more': Rahul Gandhi, as India completes over 2 cr single-day vaccination

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Looking forward to more', Rahul tweets as India completes over 2 Cr single-day vaccination

As India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed the desire to see more such days. "Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations. This pace is what our country needs", he tweeted.

India broke all previous records administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day on Friday registering a phenomenal feat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday (Sept 17). To achieve this milestone, the ruling BJP had prepped its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day.

"Thank you. Well Done India," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as he visited a vaccination site to thank healthcare workers in New Delhi's Safdarjung area.

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on multiple occasions earlier. The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country on September 6, August 31 and August 27 was over 1 crore.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the health ministry.

