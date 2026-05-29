Longowal, Nabha Municipal Councils Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; 80 unopposed victories

Amritsar:

The counting of votes for Longowal, Nabha, Rajpura, Roopnagar and Sirhind Fatehgarh Sahib municipal council elections has been started. The municipal councils - Longowal, Nabha, Rajpura, Roopnagar and Sirhind Fatehgarh Sahib went to poll on May 26, around 61 per cent voting recorded in Rajpura, Nabha.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

Counting begins

The counting of votes has been started. The results for Longowal, Nabha, Rajpura, Roopnagar and Sirhind Fatehgarh Sahib municipal council elections will be out shortly.

80 unopposed victories in different municipalities

AAP has won in 63 wards in different municipalities, while SAD in 9 wards.

AAP: 63

SAD: 9

Independents: 7

Congress: 1.