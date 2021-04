Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests negative for COVID-19

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Biral on Saturday informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus and conveyed thanks to all his well-wishers.

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla said, "My Covid-19 Report is Negative and I am fit and healthy now. I am grateful to all well-wishers from India & abroad for having prayed for my good health. Thank you."

Latest India News