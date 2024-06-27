'Salaah mat diya karo...': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla raps Congress MP Deepender Hooda | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Session

Lok Sabha session: Amid the ongoing Parliament session, Speaker Om Birla rebukes Congress MP Deepender Hooda, saying 'Don't give advice'. The incident occurred as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had just taken oath as MP for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, raised the slogan "Jai Samvidhaan" (Hail the Constitution) upon returning.

On the fourth day of the Parliament session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor chanted 'Jai Samvidhaan' after taking his oath as an MP. As he returned to his seat after shaking hands with Speaker Om Birla, the Speaker intervened, stating that the oath was to uphold the Constitution. Hearing this, Congress MP Deepender Hooda stood up and expressed disagreement, saying the "Speaker should not have objected."

Speaker Om Birla scolded Deepender Hooda for his comment, telling him "not to advise on what objections are appropriate". He instructed Hooda to sit down.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed her objection to the incident by posting on the social media platform X. Vadra questioned whether saying 'Jai Samvidhaan' is not allowed in the Indian Parliament. She expressed her displeasure over the Speaker's objection, noting that members of the ruling party were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans, yet an opposition MP was objected to for saying 'Jai Samvidhaan'.

"Can't 'Jai Samvidhaan' be chanted in the Indian Parliament? People in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted 'Jai Samvidhaan'. The anti-constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution," she said.

"The constitution by which the parliament functions, the constitution by which every member takes oath, the constitution by which every citizen gets protection of life and livelihood, will that same constitution be opposed now to suppress the voice of the opposition?" she added.

